Altus Air Force Base STEM program engages young learners in hands-on education

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Initiative was launched by Teach for America and the Amgen Foundation in 2006 to empower students to be the innovators and pioneers of the future. Members of Altus Air Force Base took the initiative February 2014 after other bases and school districts saw encouraging results by implementing new technologies to educate their students and prepare them for higher education institutions.

