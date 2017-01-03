Workers train to recognize trauma -
The Jackson County Community Health Team, a subcommittee of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT met in regular session Wednesday at the Jackson County Department of Human Services. One way that this committee services the community is through trauma informed care training for those who are in contact with children and teenagers through foster parents and rural schools.
