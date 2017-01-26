Vehicle strikes convenience store -
Altus police investigated an accident with injury Tuesday morning at the EZ GO convenience store, 2516 E. Broadway St. in Altus. According to police, the investigation showed that a 2002 Dodge pickup, driven by Roberta Bruce, entered the parking lot and struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
|Amber reeves (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|But fx
|7
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 23
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Jan 21
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Smh
|7
|Lost friends. (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|thisgirl
|2
|moriah blue
|Jan 18
|lillysayno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC