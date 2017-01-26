Vehicle strikes convenience store -

Vehicle strikes convenience store -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Altus police investigated an accident with injury Tuesday morning at the EZ GO convenience store, 2516 E. Broadway St. in Altus. According to police, the investigation showed that a 2002 Dodge pickup, driven by Roberta Bruce, entered the parking lot and struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Brooks Jan 23 Donna 2
Amber reeves (Apr '15) Jan 23 But fx 7
Whos fxn who Jan 23 nine 4
Rose Garland Jan 21 curious 3
Carley Walker (Sep '12) Jan 21 Smh 7
Lost friends. (Jun '16) Jan 18 thisgirl 2
moriah blue Jan 18 lillysayno 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC