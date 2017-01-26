Three face felony charges -
Three residents of Martha are facing felony charges for intimidation a witness to an alleged burglary on Pecan Street in Altus during July 2016. The defendants Sanjuan Cantu, 52, Lorissa Cardenas, 42, and David Rios, 40, were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in Altus on Wednesday by the District III Drug Task Force for allegedly intimidating a state witness.
