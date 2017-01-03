Three charged with human trafficking

An operation meant to target illegal prostitution took a different turn when two men and a woman were arrested on human trafficking complaints, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy. The investigation began late Tuesday afternoon when an undercover operation at the Budget Inn at 510 N. Main St. in Altus resulted in the arrest of Jonalea Muck, 20, Jason Boylan, 20 and Tyler Butler, 24, all of 510 N. Main St. No.

