Three charged with human trafficking -
An operation meant to target illegal prostitution took a different turn when two men and a woman were arrested on human trafficking complaints, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy. The investigation began late Tuesday afternoon when an undercover operation at the Budget Inn at 510 N. Main St. in Altus resulted in the arrest of Jonalea Muck, 20, Jason Boylan, 20 and Tyler Butler, 24, all of 510 N. Main St. No.
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy rowell
|Jan 4
|yall dumb
|2
|Red Ketchum
|Dec 27
|George
|2
|Triston Cook
|Dec 26
|Anthony
|2
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Dec 25
|classof99
|1
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Dec 24
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
