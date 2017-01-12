Teachers of the Year announced -
From left, Sue Molena waits to congratulate District Teacher of the Year winner Natlyn Christian as Melissa Fourroux and Blake Delao gather around her at the monthly board of education meeting. It was a full house at the Altus Public Schools Administrative Center on Monday night as teachers from the district showed up to show support for those who were being recognized as each school's Teacher of the Year at the Board of Education's monthly meeting.
