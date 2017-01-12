Teachers of the Year announced -

Teachers of the Year announced -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Altus Times

From left, Sue Molena waits to congratulate District Teacher of the Year winner Natlyn Christian as Melissa Fourroux and Blake Delao gather around her at the monthly board of education meeting. It was a full house at the Altus Public Schools Administrative Center on Monday night as teachers from the district showed up to show support for those who were being recognized as each school's Teacher of the Year at the Board of Education's monthly meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy rowell Jan 4 yall dumb 2
Red Ketchum Dec 27 George 2
Triston Cook Dec 26 Anthony 2
Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner Dec 25 classof99 1
amber blain (Feb '13) Dec 24 dude16 42
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Dec 20 loset 6
Who's fkn who?? Dec 16 haha 4
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC