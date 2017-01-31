Source: KLTV
An Oklahoma sheriff's agency where an ex-reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man in 2015 is applying for a federal grant to outfit 50 of its deputies with body-worn cameras. An Oklahoma sheriff's agency where an ex-reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man in 2015 is applying for a federal grant to outfit 50 of its deputies with body-worn cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the biggest sl*t that ever lived in Blai...
|Tue
|bmt
|1
|Jim Ed
|Jan 27
|Why
|1
|Jimmy Brooks
|Jan 23
|Donna
|2
|Amber reeves (Apr '15)
|Jan 23
|But fx
|7
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 23
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Jan 21
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Smh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC