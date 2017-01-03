Senior center progress discussed -
From left, Public Works Director Johnny Barron addresses Council Members Doyle Jenks, Kevin McAuliffe, City Attorney Catherine Coke and Council Member Rick Henry. The Altus Municipal Authority met in regular session Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
