Residents brace for ice

The potential accumulation of ice and snow over the weekend could make traveling hazardous, according to City of Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston. An ice storm in January 2010 left more than 150,000 people in Southwest Oklahoma without power, according to reports from the Altus Air Force Base website, and in December 2015, Altus experienced another ice storm that caused power outages when ice-laden tree limbs snapped, cutting electrical lines in various parts of the city.

