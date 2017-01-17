Residents brace for ice -

Residents brace for ice -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Altus Times

The potential accumulation of ice and snow over the weekend could make traveling hazardous, according to City of Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston. An ice storm in January 2010 left more than 150,000 people in Southwest Oklahoma without power, according to reports from the Altus Air Force Base website, and in December 2015, Altus experienced another ice storm that caused power outages when ice-laden tree limbs snapped, cutting electrical lines in various parts of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose Garland Sun Rose on asalee st... 2
Blair h*e 1999-01 Jan 14 Blair informer 1
Shanna Jan 14 Loser 1
Whos fxn who Jan 14 Loser 1
Kevin Cryer Well Hung Taxidermist Jan 13 rabarrer 2
Nancy rowell Jan 4 yall dumb 2
Red Ketchum Dec 27 George 2
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC