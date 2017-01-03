Property taxes help schools -
The end of another year brings the deadline to pay property taxes. While property taxes may seem like another expense with little payoff, schools, libraries and other public services are directly affected by the money taken in by the county government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy rowell
|Jan 4
|yall dumb
|2
|Red Ketchum
|Dec 27
|George
|2
|Triston Cook
|Dec 26
|Anthony
|2
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Dec 25
|classof99
|1
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Dec 24
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC