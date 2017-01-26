Oklahoma Irrigation Conference set for March 1 in Altus
The combination of frequent droughts, declining water tables, and increased costs for pumping water makes improving irrigation efficiency a top priority for Southwest farmers. Although many producers enjoyed a growing season in 2016 that featured enough water to produce good to excellent yields, they understand that drought conditions will return, and that even in good years, conserving water makes good financial sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Brooks
|Mon
|Donna
|2
|Amber reeves (Apr '15)
|Mon
|But fx
|7
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 23
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Jan 21
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Smh
|7
|Lost friends. (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|thisgirl
|2
|moriah blue
|Jan 18
|lillysayno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC