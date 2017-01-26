Oklahoma Irrigation Conference set fo...

Oklahoma Irrigation Conference set for March 1 in Altus

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

The combination of frequent droughts, declining water tables, and increased costs for pumping water makes improving irrigation efficiency a top priority for Southwest farmers. Although many producers enjoyed a growing season in 2016 that featured enough water to produce good to excellent yields, they understand that drought conditions will return, and that even in good years, conserving water makes good financial sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Brooks Mon Donna 2
Amber reeves (Apr '15) Mon But fx 7
Whos fxn who Jan 23 nine 4
Rose Garland Jan 21 curious 3
Carley Walker (Sep '12) Jan 21 Smh 7
Lost friends. (Jun '16) Jan 18 thisgirl 2
moriah blue Jan 18 lillysayno 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC