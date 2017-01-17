Jackson County inmates make appearance -

Jackson County inmates make appearance -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Altus Times

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail within the last week made first appearances with Judge Brad Leverett to be informed of charges, have a bond set, court appearance scheduled and to let them know that a court appointed is available. Anthony Arellano, 20, of Altus was arrested for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose Garland Sun Rose on asalee st... 2
Blair h*e 1999-01 Jan 14 Blair informer 1
Shanna Jan 14 Loser 1
Whos fxn who Jan 14 Loser 1
Kevin Cryer Well Hung Taxidermist Jan 13 rabarrer 2
Nancy rowell Jan 4 yall dumb 2
Red Ketchum Dec 27 George 2
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC