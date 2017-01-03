Inmates charged with distribution -
Those incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances in the presence of Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby to be informed of the dates set for their next court appearances, bond amount, and rights to a court-appointed lawyer if they cannot afford to hire one. Dylan Dehtan, 20, of Eldorado, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy rowell
|21 hr
|yall dumb
|2
|Red Ketchum
|Dec 27
|George
|2
|Triston Cook
|Dec 26
|Anthony
|2
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Dec 25
|classof99
|1
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Dec 24
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC