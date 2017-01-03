Inmates charged with distribution

Those incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances in the presence of Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby to be informed of the dates set for their next court appearances, bond amount, and rights to a court-appointed lawyer if they cannot afford to hire one. Dylan Dehtan, 20, of Eldorado, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

