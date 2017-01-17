Construction, demolition approved -
From left, Sanitation Superintendent Kenny Combs answers questions from Council Member Kevin McAuliffe, City Attorney Catherine Coke, Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain. The Altus Municipal Authority met in regular session Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost friends. (Jun '16)
|Wed
|thisgirl
|2
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 18
|Being real
|2
|moriah blue
|Jan 18
|lillysayno
|1
|Rose Garland
|Jan 15
|Rose on asalee st...
|2
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Jan 14
|Blair informer
|1
|Shanna
|Jan 14
|Loser
|1
|Kevin Cryer Well Hung Taxidermist
|Jan 13
|rabarrer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC