Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith retiring
A pillar of the Comanche County justice system for the past 25 years will be retiring at the end of the month. District Judge Mark Smith grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School before getting his law degree from Oklahoma City University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy rowell
|21 hr
|yall dumb
|2
|Red Ketchum
|Dec 27
|George
|2
|Triston Cook
|Dec 26
|Anthony
|2
|Rebecca 'Becky Snipes' Varner
|Dec 25
|classof99
|1
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Dec 24
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC