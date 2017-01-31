Altus Couple Awaits Court Appearance On Child Abuse Charge
An Altus couple accused of seriously hurting their baby have been returned to Oklahoma following their arrest last month in Arizona. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Keilani Gomes and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody in Mesa, Arizona on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death.
