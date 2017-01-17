Advocacy center plans in motion -
From left, Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT Chair Debbie New, Vice Chair Liz Moon and Treasurer Barbara Burleson lead Wednesday's meeting. The Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT, met in regular monthly session Wednesday at Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Garland
|Sun
|Rose on asalee st...
|2
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Jan 14
|Blair informer
|1
|Shanna
|Jan 14
|Loser
|1
|Whos fxn who
|Jan 14
|Loser
|1
|Kevin Cryer Well Hung Taxidermist
|Jan 13
|rabarrer
|2
|Nancy rowell
|Jan 4
|yall dumb
|2
|Red Ketchum
|Dec 27
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC