a Icepocalypsea misses Altus -
Temperatures in the 30s hit Altus over the weekend. City workers repaired a burst pipe on East Broadway Street on Sunday behind The Door Christian Fellowship Church.
|Whos fxn who
|27 min
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Sat
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Smh
|7
|Lost friends. (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|thisgirl
|2
|moriah blue
|Jan 18
|lillysayno
|1
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Jan 14
|Blair informer
|1
|Shanna
|Jan 14
|Loser
|1
