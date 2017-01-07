a Icepocalypsea misses Altus -

a Icepocalypsea misses Altus -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Altus Times

Temperatures in the 30s hit Altus over the weekend. City workers repaired a burst pipe on East Broadway Street on Sunday behind The Door Christian Fellowship Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whos fxn who 27 min nine 4
Rose Garland Sat curious 3
Carley Walker (Sep '12) Sat Smh 7
Lost friends. (Jun '16) Jan 18 thisgirl 2
moriah blue Jan 18 lillysayno 1
Blair h*e 1999-01 Jan 14 Blair informer 1
Shanna Jan 14 Loser 1
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Jackson County was issued at January 23 at 1:23PM CST

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC