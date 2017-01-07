07 pm
In the halls of Western Oklahoma State College, the history of the college and the students who have attended is displayed in the form of flourishing trees engraved with the names of lifetime alumni members. These former students have graduated or attended the college and chosen to become a part of the school's future.
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos fxn who
|28 min
|nine
|4
|Rose Garland
|Sat
|curious
|3
|Carley Walker (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Smh
|7
|Lost friends. (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|thisgirl
|2
|moriah blue
|Jan 18
|lillysayno
|1
|Blair h*e 1999-01
|Jan 14
|Blair informer
|1
|Shanna
|Jan 14
|Loser
|1
