Two-day operation results in the arrest of 24 people across 4 counties

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KSWO

A two-day arrest roundup in Jackson, Harmon, Greer, and Kiowa has resulted in the incarceration of 24 individuals and the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Agents and officers from multiple agencies conducted extended investigations into persons involved in the sale and distribution of controlled and dangerous substances.

