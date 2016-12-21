Two arrested for several Altus break-ins

Two arrested for several Altus break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KSWO

New developments in the investigation of a recent string of burglaries in Altus. On Tuesday, Police say they arrested two teenagers suspected in several of the break-ins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amber blain (Feb '13) 5 hr dude16 42
Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15) Dec 20 loset 6
Who's fkn who?? Dec 16 haha 4
hoes store (Oct '15) Dec 9 HRC2 9
Rosie otworth gamino? Dec 8 Rosie 6
Nancy rowell Dec 7 Shane50 1
Gossip Dec 7 Beast 2
See all Altus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altus Forum Now

Altus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Altus, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC