Suspects connected to burglaries arrested -
Walton is being held at the Jackson County Jail on three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of attempted second-degree burglary. The 15-year-old male juvenile has been charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count of attempted second-degree burglary and is being held at a juvenile correctional facility in Lawton.
