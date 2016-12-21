Remember their sacrifice this holiday -

Every year Wreaths Across America coordinates the placement of evergreen wreaths in veteran cemeteries in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. and in 1,100 locations around the world. For the third year, on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17, volunteers honored the veterans laid to rest at the City of Altus Cemetery at 2400 Falcon Road.

