Fallin predicts $500M-$600M hole in upcoming Oklahoma budget

Early projections are that the Oklahoma Legislature will have to grapple with a deficit of as much as $600 million in next year's budget, Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said Wednesday. Fallin said she expects a shortfall of between $500 million to $600 million - or nearly 10 percent of state spending - when the State Board of Equalization meets next week to certify available revenues.

