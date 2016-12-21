Fallin predicts $500M-$600M hole in upcoming Oklahoma budget -
Early projections are that the Oklahoma Legislature will have to grapple with a deficit of as much as $600 million in next year's budget, Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said Wednesday. Fallin said she expects a shortfall of between $500 million to $600 million - or nearly 10 percent of state spending - when the State Board of Equalization meets next week to certify available revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
|hoes store (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|HRC2
|9
|Rosie otworth gamino?
|Dec 8
|Rosie
|6
|Nancy rowell
|Dec 7
|Shane50
|1
|Gossip
|Dec 7
|Beast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC