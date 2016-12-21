Electricity focus of study -

At the regular session of the Altus Municipal Authority on Oct. 4, Willdan Financial Services presented a 2017 Electric Rate Study and Long Term Financial Plan outlining currents rates, monthly charges, Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, or OMPA rates, power cost adjustment or PCA, calculation, and forecasted cost of service, along with a proposed rate plan. The City of Altus website reports that electrical rates, effective July 2016, per residential customer per month average $31.43, at $0.10537 per kilowatt hour or kWh.

