Community shines for holiday season - 11:30 am updated:

For the third year, the parade, scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday, will illuminate Main Street as each float, vehicle, and group entered is decked out in lights. In previous years, about 100 floats, vehicles, equestrian groups, police and fire response units, various churches, businesses, and local organizations have participated in the parade, along with That Altus Band and the Altus Air Force Base Honor Guard, all lit up with string lights, battery-powered lights, and glow sticks.

