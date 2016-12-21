Committee wraps up year with results -
The Jackson County Substance Abuse Committee, a subcommittee of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT, met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Health Department. This committee works to decrease the use and abuse of illegal drugs, and abuse of legal and controlled substances, such as alcohol and prescription medications by youth and adults in Jackson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|Sat
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
|hoes store (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|HRC2
|9
|Rosie otworth gamino?
|Dec 8
|Rosie
|6
|Nancy rowell
|Dec 7
|Shane50
|1
|Gossip
|Dec 7
|Beast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC