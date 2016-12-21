Coats sought for children, seniors -

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Altus Times

From left, Michelle Coe, David Monroe, Jacob Rose, Mel Bush, Corey Graham, Mary Holsey and Lydia Garner, members of the Altus Association of Realtors, bring coats to Altus Fire Department for Coats for Kids. As temperatures drop, the time to bundle up in Oklahoma has finally come.

Altus, OK

