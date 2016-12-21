Coats sought for children, seniors -
From left, Michelle Coe, David Monroe, Jacob Rose, Mel Bush, Corey Graham, Mary Holsey and Lydia Garner, members of the Altus Association of Realtors, bring coats to Altus Fire Department for Coats for Kids. As temperatures drop, the time to bundle up in Oklahoma has finally come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amber blain (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|dude16
|42
|Terry "Anthony" Garner (Aug '15)
|Dec 20
|loset
|6
|Who's fkn who??
|Dec 16
|haha
|4
|hoes store (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|HRC2
|9
|Rosie otworth gamino?
|Dec 8
|Rosie
|6
|Nancy rowell
|Dec 7
|Shane50
|1
|Gossip
|Dec 7
|Beast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Altus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC