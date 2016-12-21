Clues sought in burglary

Sometime between 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 the Altus High School music building was broken into and more than $3,000 in proceeds from a recent school musical production was taken, according to Officer Kevin Newton. According to police, attempts by an unknown person or persons to enter the back of the building failed so those involved broke a hole in the safety glass of the front door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.