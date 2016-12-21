City council candidates announced -
Filing for four ward council member seats on the Altus City Council and the position of city clerk-treasurer opened Dec. 5 and closed Dec. 7. Election officials urged City of Altus residents interested to file at the election board at the Jackson County Courthouse. Seats held by Rick Henry, Ward 1; Jon Kidwell, Ward 2; Perry Shelton, Ward 3; and Dwayne Martin, Ward 4, will be coming up for election in March 2017.
