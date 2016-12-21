Busy court docket scheduled -

Appearing before the judge, Cody Marshall Kenemer, 33 of Altus was charged with trespassing after being forbidden, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and knowingly concealing stolen property. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 18. At least $10,000 in bond has been set for Kenemer.

