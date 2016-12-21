Agencies pull together, bust drug ring

It took a cooperative effort by regional law enforcement agencies to round up more than two dozen people on drug related charges this week. The District Three Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, along with officers of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and law enforcement agencies throughout Southwest Oklahoma including the Altus, Hobart, Hollis and Snyder Police departments, the sheriff's offices for Kiowa, Jackson, Greer and Harmon counties and Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 25 individuals for violations of Oklahoma drug statutes, according to District Attorney Ken Darby.

