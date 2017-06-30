Fireworks blamed for church fire
Altoona firefighters work at the scene of an Independence Day fire that scorched the side of the Bread of Life Baptist Church on Tuesday. Mirror photo by Sean Sauro City firefighters were called about noon to the Bread of Life Baptist Church, 311 S. Hagerty St., where flames engulfed the side of the building, Altoona Fire Department Chief Tim Hileman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Kevinparmour
|30
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jun 30
|BBB
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC