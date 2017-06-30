Fireworks blamed for church fire

Fireworks blamed for church fire

Altoona firefighters work at the scene of an Independence Day fire that scorched the side of the Bread of Life Baptist Church on Tuesday. Mirror photo by Sean Sauro City firefighters were called about noon to the Bread of Life Baptist Church, 311 S. Hagerty St., where flames engulfed the side of the building, Altoona Fire Department Chief Tim Hileman said.

