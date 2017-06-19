Spiritual notes

The public is invited to attend plenary sessions, which include worship and informative speakers on timely issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence at home and abroad, Family Services of Altoona Inc., and some of the current and long-term missions of Presbyterian Women in the Synod of the Trinity. Plenaries will be held from 9:15-10:30 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. today and 9:15 a.m. to noon Saturday.

