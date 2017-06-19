Spiritual notes
The public is invited to attend plenary sessions, which include worship and informative speakers on timely issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence at home and abroad, Family Services of Altoona Inc., and some of the current and long-term missions of Presbyterian Women in the Synod of the Trinity. Plenaries will be held from 9:15-10:30 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. today and 9:15 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Wayno
|13
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC