Southern Airways Express to move hub to BWI Airport, add new routes to Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Monday Jun 19

Southern Airways Express, a small regional airline that flies nine daily round-trip flights at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport , will move its Washington-area hub to BWI from Dulles International Airport and add new routes to Johnstown, Pa. and Morgantown, W.Va., officials announced Thursday.

