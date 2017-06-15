Southern Airways Express to move hub to BWI Airport, add new routes to Pennsylvania, West Virginia
Southern Airways Express, a small regional airline that flies nine daily round-trip flights at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport , will move its Washington-area hub to BWI from Dulles International Airport and add new routes to Johnstown, Pa. and Morgantown, W.Va., officials announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Wayno
|13
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC