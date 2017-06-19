Man convicted of involuntary manslaug...

Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in sword slaying

A man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter but cleared of robbery and conspiracy in the sword slaying of a man that Pennsylvania authorities alleged occurred during a dispute over drug money. The Mirror reports that Indiana county jurors deliberated for more than seven hours before reaching a verdict just before midnight Friday on the charges against 45-year-old Michael Eades.

