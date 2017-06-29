Lebanon to get a medical marijuana dispensary State health department awards Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tv8nLh Lebanon Wellness Center LLC was among 27 entities Pennsylvania state regulators tabbed to operate dispensaries Thursday under the state's new medical marijuana law, a program expected to be up and running next year. The entities that were issued permits will have six months to become operational and can begin providing the drug to patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.