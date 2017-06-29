Lebanon to get a medical marijuana di...

Lebanon to get a medical marijuana dispensary

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon to get a medical marijuana dispensary State health department awards Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tv8nLh Lebanon Wellness Center LLC was among 27 entities Pennsylvania state regulators tabbed to operate dispensaries Thursday under the state's new medical marijuana law, a program expected to be up and running next year. The entities that were issued permits will have six months to become operational and can begin providing the drug to patients.

