City releases video of officer's crash
The City of Altoona has released the dashcam video from the 2014 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Altoona police Patrolman Julie Kelleher during a response to a motorcycle accident on June 10 that injured two people, as well as the officer. Altoona Police Chief Janice Freehling said Tuesday that there was no reason to release the video, and a Right-To-Know request from the Mirror was submitted that same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Wayno
|13
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC