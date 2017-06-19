City releases video of officer's crash

The City of Altoona has released the dashcam video from the 2014 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Altoona police Patrolman Julie Kelleher during a response to a motorcycle accident on June 10 that injured two people, as well as the officer. Altoona Police Chief Janice Freehling said Tuesday that there was no reason to release the video, and a Right-To-Know request from the Mirror was submitted that same day.

