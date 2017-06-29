Cambria men face rape charges

Two Cambria County men allegedly raped a woman while holding her down Saturday at an Ebensburg motel after she agreed to meet one of the men on an internet-dating application, according to charges filed by Cambria Township police. Nathaniel D. Baum, 25, of the 800 block of Hubert Avenue in Northern Cambria, and John J. Urgolites, 26, of the 100 block of Meadow View Lane in Ebensburg face counts of rape and related charges for the alleged attack at a Quality Inn hotel along Cook Road in Ebensburg.

