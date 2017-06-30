Blair judge rules against plumber

A Blair County judge will not allow a Duncansville plumber to sit for a master's test in Altoona, despite his having a master's license in Johnstown. Judge Wade Kagarise denied Trevor Rabenstein's appeal of a city plumbing board ruling that prohibited him from taking the master's test because he never completed two years as a journeyman under a master plumber.

