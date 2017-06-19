Blair County Chamber to honor Sickler...

Blair County Chamber to honor Sickler with its Lifetime Achievement Award

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Altoona Mirror

"When Webster was trying to define good citizen, he used Harry Sickler as the model. When something good is going on in the community, you can expect Harry Sickler to be there," Harry K. Sickler Jr., a longtime Tyrone businessman and community supporter, will be the 16th recipient of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award for Business Excellence on Monday night at the annual Business Excellence Dinner at The Casino at Lakemont Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Apr '17 Hsl sales person 29
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Apr '17 Wayno 13
News I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06) Apr '17 Brandy DiClaudio 3
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar '17 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb '17 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb '17 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC