Blair County Chamber to honor Sickler with its Lifetime Achievement Award
"When Webster was trying to define good citizen, he used Harry Sickler as the model. When something good is going on in the community, you can expect Harry Sickler to be there," Harry K. Sickler Jr., a longtime Tyrone businessman and community supporter, will be the 16th recipient of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award for Business Excellence on Monday night at the annual Business Excellence Dinner at The Casino at Lakemont Park.
