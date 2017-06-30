Attorney General: 50 Charged in Drug Sweep in Altoona, Blair Co.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced criminal charges against 50 people accused of selling heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs on the streets of Altoona and surrounding Blair County. "As a result of law enforcement collaboration, our agents and local law enforcement today filed charges against 50 drug dealers who peddled their poison in Altoona and Blair County," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
