Attorney General: 50 Charged in Drug ...

Attorney General: 50 Charged in Drug Sweep in Altoona, Blair Co.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced criminal charges against 50 people accused of selling heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs on the streets of Altoona and surrounding Blair County. "As a result of law enforcement collaboration, our agents and local law enforcement today filed charges against 50 drug dealers who peddled their poison in Altoona and Blair County," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Apr '17 Hsl sales person 29
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Apr '17 Wayno 13
News I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06) Apr '17 Brandy DiClaudio 3
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar '17 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb '17 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb '17 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC