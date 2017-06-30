ArtsAltoona reveals plans
A pair of local advocates for cultural development outlined an ambitious, many-faceted program to use the arts as a tool for economic development in the greater Altoona area at a meeting of the Greater Altoona Economic Development Corp. this week. Representing newly formed ArtsAltoona, ex-Blair County Commissioner Donna Gority and Altoona Symphony Orchestra board member Ken Decker laid out the main components of a plan to turn Altoona into an artistic hub, starting with a web-based interactive calendar for arts-related events, along with a social media presence and newsletter.
