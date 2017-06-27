Altoona police being marred by black eyes

Last Sunday morning, Officer Erik Stirk, who was off-duty, was stopped at 11:19 a.m. on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue and arrested for driving under the influence. He is expected to be charged with DUI after tests revealed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.257 percent- more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

