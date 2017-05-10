Woman gets prison time in witness retaliation case

An Altoona woman convicted on a charge of retaliating against a witness has been sentenced to a minimum of one month in jail. Blair County Judge Daniel Milliron imposed the sentence Tuesday on 37-year-old Mandy Sue Stine, who told a jury in February that she did not threaten a confidential informant on March 7, 2016, while they were in the same courtroom.

