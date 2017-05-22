Valley View mall in Onalaska is for sale

Valley View mall in Onalaska is for sale

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

The mall's parent company, Preit of Pennsylvania, is offering both Valley View and Logan Valley Mall in Altoona, Penn., to buyers, describing them as "lower-productivity" properties. A news release from Preit says the malls are being put on the market to "enhance the quality of its portfolio," and to take advantage of evolving trends in the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Apr '17 Hsl sales person 29
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Apr '17 Wayno 14
News I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06) Apr '17 Brandy DiClaudio 3
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar '17 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb '17 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb '17 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC