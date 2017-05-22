Valley View mall in Onalaska is for sale
The mall's parent company, Preit of Pennsylvania, is offering both Valley View and Logan Valley Mall in Altoona, Penn., to buyers, describing them as "lower-productivity" properties. A news release from Preit says the malls are being put on the market to "enhance the quality of its portfolio," and to take advantage of evolving trends in the market.
