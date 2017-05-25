Spiritual notes

The fifth Novena of 2017 to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Therese, the Little Flower, offered by the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto, will open on Monday and end May 30. Those who wish to share in the graces and blessings of these nine days of prayer, and in the private prayers of the Carmelite Nuns during the Novena, should send petition requests to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, PA 15940. All intentions submitted to the nuns will be remembered with the special Novena prayers following the daily Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the sisters' chapel.

