Spiritual notes

Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St. Ext., Armagh, will host a gospel music festival from 6-10 p.m. May 19 and 1-10 p.m. May 20. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday during the festival. Festival performers on Friday include Randy Simpson, Dwayne Kaufman, David Powers, Tommy Barlow, Mercy's Vessel, The Masters, New Journey and Faithful Friends.

