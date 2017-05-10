Some towns rebound, others wither as manufacturing declines
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MAY 6, AND THEREAFTER - Dawn Varner, of Roaring Spring, Pa., labels rolls of paper April 27, 2017, at the Appvion Inc. paper mill in Roaring Spring, Pa. When the mill's France-based owners announced plans to sell their American subsidiary in 2001, employees nationwide pitched in to take control of the company by forming a worker-owned corporation now called Appvion Inc. During the Rust Belt's decades long manufacturing decline, cities have often managed to claw their way back to a growing economy, while towns with just one or two employers can remain desolate for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC