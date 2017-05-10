Some towns rebound, others wither as ...

Some towns rebound, others wither as manufacturing declines

Friday May 5

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MAY 6, AND THEREAFTER - Dawn Varner, of Roaring Spring, Pa., labels rolls of paper April 27, 2017, at the Appvion Inc. paper mill in Roaring Spring, Pa. When the mill's France-based owners announced plans to sell their American subsidiary in 2001, employees nationwide pitched in to take control of the company by forming a worker-owned corporation now called Appvion Inc. During the Rust Belt's decades long manufacturing decline, cities have often managed to claw their way back to a growing economy, while towns with just one or two employers can remain desolate for decades.

