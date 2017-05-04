Police: Couple bounced check for truc...

Police: Couple bounced check for truck loan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Altoona Mirror

A Williamsburg couple face charges they bounced a check for nearly $50,000 to get the title for a truck. Martin and Catherine Strogen of 442 Polecat Hollow Road remain free on unsecured $10,000 bonds after turning themselves in Monday for arraignment on felony conspiracy and theft charges stemming from a bank loan the couple allegedly got for a pickup truck in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Apr 6 Hsl sales person 29
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Apr '17 Wayno 14
News I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06) Apr '17 Brandy DiClaudio 3
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar '17 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb '17 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb '17 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC