Police: Couple bounced check for truck loan

A Williamsburg couple face charges they bounced a check for nearly $50,000 to get the title for a truck. Martin and Catherine Strogen of 442 Polecat Hollow Road remain free on unsecured $10,000 bonds after turning themselves in Monday for arraignment on felony conspiracy and theft charges stemming from a bank loan the couple allegedly got for a pickup truck in February.

